Xabi Alonso Delighted with Mykhailo Mudryk's Unexpected Return to Chelsea

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Xabi Alonso Delighted with Mykhailo Mudryk's Unexpected Return to Chelsea

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has expressed his surprise and delight at the news that Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk has returned to the team following his suspension. The player's anti-doping case has concluded, and he has been cleared to participate in the club's pre-season tour of Asia. This unexpected news is a positive development for the London club as the player returns to the squad after a long absence, according to Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 25-year-old player had been suspended from professional football since November 2024 after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium. The Football Association (FA) formally closed the investigation after accepting the player's admission of guilt and deeming his served 20-month suspension sufficient. As a result, Mudryk is expected to join the team on their trip to Hong Kong.

Physical Condition and Patience Required

Speaking to the press after a friendly match against Tottenham in Sydney, Xabi Alonso admitted that the news came as a sudden surprise to the club. According to him, the coaching staff did not expect such positive news at this time, but everyone was thrilled by the player's return.

At the same time, the Spanish specialist emphasized that Mudryk's physical condition must be handled with caution. Naturally, it will be difficult for a winger who has not played in official matches for nearly two years to regain his optimal form. Alonso stated that the player's current condition is not yet fully known and he will need time to adapt.

Individual Training and Difficult Period

During his suspension, Mudryk was strictly forbidden from entering Chelsea's training ground or working with club staff. Consequently, to maintain his physical fitness, the player had to hire a personal coach and goalkeepers, training at the facilities of non-league club Uxbridge. Xabi Alonso praised the player's resilience and professionalism during this time.

"He worked on himself every day; we understand how difficult it was because he wanted to play football and be part of the team," Alonso said. The manager emphasized that not everyone can fully understand the player's mental state and the trials he went through, stating that the team will support him.

As a reminder, Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023. Having made 73 appearances and scored 10 goals for the club, the winger is now preparing to restart his career at the English club.

ChelseaXabi AlonsoMykhailo MudrykPremier LeagueFootball
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