Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra: Smartwatch for Mountainous Terrain and Ultramarathons

·4·Technology
Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra: Smartwatch for Mountainous Terrain and Ultramarathons

The Amazfit brand, which has established its place in the smart device market, has introduced its new flagship — the Cheetah 2 Ultra. This gadget is not just a daily accessory, but a specialized tool developed for professional athletes engaged in running in complex mountainous terrain and extreme ultramarathons. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new model debuted on the global market in May and is now entering the markets of the CIS region. The main feature of the device is that it is designed to withstand pressure changes at high altitudes, unexpected weather conditions, and prolonged physical activity.

Durable Case and Advanced Display

The Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra case is made of grade 5 titanium, ensuring both lightness (weighing only 52 grams) and extraordinary strength. The device screen is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass. The 1.5-inch AMOLED display has a record brightness of up to 3000 nits, allowing data to be easily read even under direct sunlight.

Technically, the watch is equipped with a 780 mAh battery. According to the manufacturer, the device can maintain power for up to 30 days in normal use mode and up to 60 hours with the GPS system constantly on. This indicator is crucial for participants in marathons lasting several days.

Wide Opportunities for Athletes

The watch's software includes over 180 sports modes. The trail running mode in relief areas is particularly noteworthy: the system calculates the real load on the body, taking into account not only the distance but also the slope and resistance level of the path.

  • Accurate GPS supporting six satellite systems;
  • Heart rate, blood oxygen level, and body temperature sensors;
  • 64 GB internal memory (for music and maps);
  • Case fully protected against water and dust.
This gadget may also be interesting for Uzbek sports enthusiasts, as marathons held in mountainous areas have become popular in our country in recent years. Devices like the Cheetah 2 Ultra help monitor an athlete's health and avoid getting lost in such complex conditions.

Currently, this smartwatch is going on sale in regional markets at prices around 515-520 US dollars. With its durability and functionality, it can be a worthy alternative to more expensive competitors like Garmin and Apple Watch Ultra.

AmazfitCheetah 2 UltraSmartwatchTechnologySport
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Curbing AI Errors: Pramaana Labs Raises $27 MillionCurbing AI Errors: Pramaana Labs Raises $27 MillionToday, 14:27Russia Tightens Rules for Gmail and Apple ID AuthorizationRussia Tightens Rules for Gmail and Apple ID AuthorizationToday, 14:27SpaceX Cargo Dragon Returns from ISS with Valuable CargoSpaceX Cargo Dragon Returns from ISS with Valuable CargoToday, 14:26Former SpaceX engineer applies rocket technology to geothermal energyFormer SpaceX engineer applies rocket technology to geothermal energyToday, 14:26Sony Revolutionizes Smartphone Cameras: Lytia L910 with LOFIC Technology IntroducedSony Revolutionizes Smartphone Cameras: Lytia L910 with LOFIC Technology IntroducedToday, 05:53Pavel Durov Accuses Meta and Reliance of Obstructing TelegramPavel Durov Accuses Meta and Reliance of Obstructing TelegramToday, 05:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update