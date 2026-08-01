Manchester United, one of the leading clubs in the English Premier League, has begun demonstrating its serious intentions ahead of the new season. In a pre-season friendly match held in Stockholm, the team managed by Michael Carrick defeated Spanish club Atlético Madrid 2:1 to lift the Snapdragon Cup. According to Goal.com, the team's new star Bryan Mbeumo scored a brace in this match, netting two goals past the opponent's goalkeeper and securing victory for his side. As reported by Goal.com reports.

New tactical approach and success in the center

Traditionally known as a winger, 26-year-old Bryan Mbeumo played in the central striker position in this match, proving once again that he is a versatile player. Head coach Michael Carrick left Joshua Zirkzee on the bench, relying on Mbeumo's speed and directness going forward. As a result, the player felt very comfortable in the middle of the pitch and posed a serious threat to the opponent's defense.

In the attacking line, Mbeumo was actively supported by talented Shea Lacey wearing the number 10 shirt and Amad, who returned to the right wing. Transferred from Brentford for 71 million pounds, Mbeumo managed to make 34 appearances and score 12 goals in all competitions during his debut last season. His mutual understanding on the pitch with young players is further increasing the team's attacking potential.

High ambitions in the championship

Manchester United finishing last season of the Premier League in third place under Michael Carrick might have come as a surprise to some. However, Bryan Mbeumo emphasized that he is not surprised by the team's success, because the club always fights for the biggest trophies. According to him, the players give their all on the pitch and achieve high results through relentless work.

“I am not surprised by this result, because this is a big club and we always aim for huge goals,” the forward noted. In his view, the team steps onto the pitch in every match solely for victory and is thoroughly preparing for the new season by working hard in training.

Premier League start is near

Such positive results and quality play ahead of the new season are raising high hopes among the club's fans. Mbeumo's ability to play in various positions and the head coach's tactical ideas will bring competitiveness to Manchester United. The team will play its first official match of the new Premier League season away against Hull City on August 22, and this clash will be a true test of their preparations.