Amazon Prepares Hundreds of Satellites: Project Faces Rocket Shortage

Amazon has encountered an unexpected obstacle in expanding its Project Kuiper (Leo) orbital internet network. Company representatives report that hundreds of completed satellites are currently awaiting launch in Florida warehouses, but there is a shortage of rockets to deliver them into space. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Steve Metayer, Vice President of Project Manufacturing, the assembly process is moving at a high pace—several new satellites are completed every day. However, launch capacities are lagging significantly behind production capabilities. This could make it difficult for Amazon to compete with Starlink in the global internet market.

Issues with rocket carriers

Currently, Amazon has signed contracts with several major providers to launch its devices into orbit. Analyzing the situation, the main problems are as follows:

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket may be delayed by 12 to 18 months due to a test failure;

Vulcan rockets provided by United Launch Alliance (ULA) have engine-related risks;

The service life of the older generation Atlas V rockets is coming to an end.

According to ixbt.com, currently only France's Arianespace remains the most reliable partner. Several dozen satellites are planned to be launched into space via the Ariane 6 rocket in the near future. This flight will take place from the spaceport in French Guiana.

Amazon management emphasizes that they have diversified their portfolio to avoid dependence on a single provider. Nevertheless, in practice, the rocket shortage is determining the overall pace of the project. This situation once again proves how critical and complex space logistics are for tech giants.

For countries like Uzbekistan, which are landlocked and have a high need for stable internet in remote areas, such projects are of strategic importance. The launch of the Amazon Leo network is expected to increase market competition and lead to a decrease in satellite internet prices.

So far, the company has not abandoned its plan to start commercial services by the end of this year. If logistics issues are resolved, Amazon aims to form a massive network consisting of thousands of satellites in the coming years.