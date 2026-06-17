Amazon Prepares Hundreds of Satellites: Project Faces Rocket Shortage

·18·Technology
Amazon Prepares Hundreds of Satellites: Project Faces Rocket Shortage

Amazon has encountered an unexpected obstacle in expanding its Project Kuiper (Leo) orbital internet network. Company representatives report that hundreds of completed satellites are currently awaiting launch in Florida warehouses, but there is a shortage of rockets to deliver them into space. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Steve Metayer, Vice President of Project Manufacturing, the assembly process is moving at a high pace—several new satellites are completed every day. However, launch capacities are lagging significantly behind production capabilities. This could make it difficult for Amazon to compete with Starlink in the global internet market.

Issues with rocket carriers

Currently, Amazon has signed contracts with several major providers to launch its devices into orbit. Analyzing the situation, the main problems are as follows:

  • Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket may be delayed by 12 to 18 months due to a test failure;
  • Vulcan rockets provided by United Launch Alliance (ULA) have engine-related risks;
  • The service life of the older generation Atlas V rockets is coming to an end.
According to ixbt.com, currently only France's Arianespace remains the most reliable partner. Several dozen satellites are planned to be launched into space via the Ariane 6 rocket in the near future. This flight will take place from the spaceport in French Guiana.

Amazon management emphasizes that they have diversified their portfolio to avoid dependence on a single provider. Nevertheless, in practice, the rocket shortage is determining the overall pace of the project. This situation once again proves how critical and complex space logistics are for tech giants.

For countries like Uzbekistan, which are landlocked and have a high need for stable internet in remote areas, such projects are of strategic importance. The launch of the Amazon Leo network is expected to increase market competition and lead to a decrease in satellite internet prices.

So far, the company has not abandoned its plan to start commercial services by the end of this year. If logistics issues are resolved, Amazon aims to form a massive network consisting of thousands of satellites in the coming years.

AmazonLeoSatelliteSpaceTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

World's Smallest Radar Satellite Begins Transmitting Earth ImagesWorld's Smallest Radar Satellite Begins Transmitting Earth ImagesToday, 17:59Yandex Pay users can now exchange Plus points for cashYandex Pay users can now exchange Plus points for cashToday, 17:27AI Risk: Only 16% of Americans Trust the Future of TechnologyAI Risk: Only 16% of Americans Trust the Future of TechnologyToday, 17:22Revolution in Women's Health: Clair Health Creates Smart Hormone Monitoring DeviceRevolution in Women's Health: Clair Health Creates Smart Hormone Monitoring DeviceToday, 16:59New Communication Channel Launched Between Russia and China: Internet Speed to IncreaseNew Communication Channel Launched Between Russia and China: Internet Speed to IncreaseToday, 16:54Important stage begins at the second unit of Turkey's Akkuyu NPPImportant stage begins at the second unit of Turkey's Akkuyu NPPToday, 16:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released