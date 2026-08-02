Raymon Tarok Ultra: New Electric Mountain Bike with DJI Motor Presented

·32·Technology
Raymon Tarok Ultra: New Electric Mountain Bike with DJI Motor Presented

German company Raymon has officially announced the Tarok Ultra, one of its most advanced mountain e-bikes. According to ixbt.com, the main highlight of this vehicle is the innovative DJI Avinox M2S drive system, which ensures high performance and reliability. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The new model is already open for orders in the European market, priced at 8000 euros. The high price is justified by the device's technical capabilities and modern materials used, making it an attractive choice for professional cyclists and extreme sports enthusiasts.

Technical Capabilities and Power

The electric motor demonstrates impressive figures: it delivers up to 150 N·m of torque and a peak power of 1500 W. This is equivalent to approximately 2 horsepower, providing a significant advantage in overcoming steep climbs in mountain conditions.

The engine power is supplied by a battery with a capacity of 700 Wh. The battery is integrated directly into the lightweight and durable carbon fiber frame, and quick removal is not provided. This solution significantly increases the overall rigidity and strength of the structure.

Design and Equipment

Despite the powerful motor and substantial battery, the Raymon Tarok Ultra weighs only 22 kilograms. The bike's suspension system is designed for the harshest off-road conditions, offering the user a high level of comfort and control precision.

At the front of the vehicle, a RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork with 160 mm of travel is installed, while a RockShox Super Deluxe shock absorber with 150 mm of travel operates at the rear. A 12-speed SRAM shifting system is responsible for changing gears.

To ensure safety, four-piston Magura Gustav Elite hydraulic brakes are used. The wheels have a mullet setup: the front wheel is 29 inches and the rear wheel is 27.5 inches in size. The model is offered to buyers in four frame sizes — S, M, L, and XL.

E-BikeRaymonDJIBicycleTechnology
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