Yurent Improves Scooter Accuracy with New Generation IoT Modules

·17·Technology
Yurent Improves Scooter Accuracy with New Generation IoT Modules

Yurent, one of Russia's leading kicksharing services, has begun implementing new generation TR10 IoT modules, developed by its own R&D center, into its electric scooter fleet. This technological upgrade not only improves the quality of device location tracking but also reduces the company's dependence on external suppliers. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Currently, the new modules have been installed on scooters in major cities such as Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, and Yekaterinburg. According to ixbt.com, this project is a strategic stage in the company's development, allowing for full control over the reliability and quality of the trackers.

Technical Capabilities and Stability

Results from the pilot project conducted in four cities showed that the new devices significantly increased geolocation accuracy. This is crucial for users when ending rentals and for the correct identification of geozones. In the future, the company plans to migrate its entire fleet to these new modules.

The TR10 tracker is equipped with an improved GPS module that operates stably even in complex urban environments. Additionally, the device's optimized antenna ensures 4G signal continuity, reducing the risk of losing connection with the scooter.

Another advantage of the new module is its powerful microprocessor and specially developed software. This combination creates a significant technical reserve for future remote system updates and the addition of new functions. Proprietary software also increases the level of security.

Significance in the Kicksharing Market

As kicksharing services become popular in developing markets like Uzbekistan, the transition of major players like Yurent to their own technologies intensifies competition in the sector. Such solutions serve to extend the service life of scooters and raise the quality of service for users to a new level.

Yurent specialists emphasize that using their own developments allows them to be protected from external market conjunctures and disruptions in the supply of components. This is one of the key factors ensuring the company's long-term stability.

YurentIoTTechnologyScooterGeolocation
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Abror Shuhratov
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