Star Age Unveils Xhand 1 Pro Robotic Hand with Human-Like Movement

Replicating the delicate movements of the human hand remains one of the most complex tasks in robotics. Star Age has taken a significant step forward by demonstrating the new Xhand 1 Pro robotic hand, featuring 21 degrees of freedom. This device can not only perform complex gestures but also grip objects of various shapes with extreme precision. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the main advantage of the new development is its mobility. The maximum extension angle of the fingers is 135 degrees, and the gripping diameter exceeds 160 millimeters. These specifications allow the robot to reliably hold not only small parts but also large and heavy objects, such as a basketball, in one hand.

High Sensitivity and Tactile Sensors

The Xhand 1 Pro model is equipped with 18 tactile sensors covering the fingertips, pads, and palm area. These sensors work in conjunction with capacitive pressure sensors. As a result, the device is capable of measuring force across a wide range from 0.1 to 25 Newtons.

This technology ensures that the robot does not damage extremely delicate and fragile objects, such as eggs or glassware. The pressure measurement accuracy of up to 0.01 Newtons is considered a very high result from an engineering perspective. The movement error of each joint is controlled within just ±0.25 millimeters.

Durability and Practical Application

The manufacturers have paid special attention to the long-term service life of the device. The Xhand 1 Pro joints successfully passed over 200,000 load test cycles in laboratory conditions. This indicates the robot's ability to operate for long periods without failure in industrial and service sectors.

According to experts, such technologies could revolutionize the following fields in the future:

Remote control of complex surgical procedures in medicine;

Sorting goods of various sizes in warehouses;

Use as assistant robots in households;

Creation of manipulators to replace human hands in hazardous environments.

At a time when interest in robotics is growing in the Uzbekistan market, developments from companies like Star Age will undoubtedly serve as an important technological example for local startups and engineers. So far, no specific information regarding the retail price and delivery dates of the device has been provided.