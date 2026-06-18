Ugreen Introduces Compact and Powerful PB541 Power Bank

Ugreen, a brand known for its high-quality accessories in the modern gadget market, has unveiled the new PB541 portable power bank in China. This device is expected to attract many users with its compact size, high power delivery capability, and affordable price. The new model is currently on sale on the JD.com platform for approximately 29 dollars (199 yuan). This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The core of the Ugreen PB541 consists of two series-connected ATL lithium-ion cells with a capacity of 5000 mAh each. With a total energy capacity of 39.1 Wh, this battery is very convenient for daily use. A unique feature of the device is the built-in USB-C cable in its body, which serves not only for power delivery but also as a carrying strap.

Technical Specifications and Fast Charging

The device is equipped with three ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. The built-in USB-C cable provides an output power of up to 45 W, allowing for fast charging of smartphones and even some laptops. Additionally, the battery itself can be recharged at 36 W via this port. The USB-A port has a power delivery capacity of 22.5 W.

According to ixbt.com, the PB541 can charge three devices simultaneously. It supports almost all modern fast charging protocols, including PD, PPS, QC, AFC, and FCP technologies. This makes it a universal assistant for gadgets from Apple, Samsung, and other leading brands.

Smart Features and Design

A color screen is located on the side of the battery, displaying essential information for the user. Specifically, it shows the charge level, current power consumption, time remaining until full charge, temperature, and overall battery health. Additionally, the device can connect to the Ugreen Smart Life app via Bluetooth.

The manufacturer also emphasized the service life of this model — the battery can withstand up to 800 charging cycles. The device body is made of durable PC and ABS plastics, weighing only 226.4 grams.

Dimensions: 111 × 71 × 17.8 mm;

Weight: 226.4 grams;

Maximum output power: 45 W;

Connectivity: Bluetooth and mobile app.

This new model is an improved version of the previous PB610, featuring a slimmer body and a more convenient screen placement. Given the high demand for Ugreen products in the Uzbekistan market, it is highly likely that this model will soon appear on the shelves of local retailers.