Rollme Hero D5: Affordable Smartwatch with GPS and Offline Navigation Launched

·29·Technology
Rollme Hero D5: Affordable Smartwatch with GPS and Offline Navigation Launched

The Rollme brand, which is carving out its place in the smart device market, has unveiled its new Hero D5 model. This gadget is attracting the attention of tech enthusiasts not only for its affordable price but also for technical capabilities typical of expensive flagships, specifically its autonomous navigation system. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the ixbt.com publication, the Rollme Hero D5 model is going on sale at a price of around 70 dollars. The main highlight of the device is its navigation system — the watch features a dual-band GPS module and can work with six satellite systems. Most importantly, users can use offline maps without an internet connection, which is very useful for travelers and extreme sports enthusiasts.

Display Capabilities and Durable Case

The watch is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels. The screen is protected from external impacts by Panda Glass. The device body is made of zinc alloy and plastic, featuring a two-tone design. For ease of control, three physical buttons are located on the side of the case.

The Rollme Hero D5 impresses not only with its appearance but also with its internal capabilities. The device is based on the ATS3085S chip and connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth 5.3 technology. Additionally, there is the ability to make calls using the built-in speaker.

Health and Sports Functions

For health monitoring, the device is equipped with a VC30F HRS sensor. It tracks the following indicators:
  • Continuous heart rate measurement;
  • Blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitoring;
  • Sleep quality and duration analysis;
  • Daily physical activity tracking.

Over 170 workout modes are provided for athletes. Additionally, the gadget features an altimeter, barometer, and electronic compass. A 5 ATM water resistance system allows for swimming and shallow diving with the watch.

Another advantage of the device is its power. A 600 mAh battery ensures long-term autonomous operation and is charged via a magnetic charger. Considering that models with offline navigation and such a high-capacity battery are rare among devices in this price range in the Uzbekistan market, the Hero D5 is expected to create strong competition in its segment.

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