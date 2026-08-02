Asus Introduces New VM31 Compact Mini-PC

Asus has unveiled the new Asus VM31 mini-PC designed for the technology market. This device has gone on sale on major Chinese retail platforms, attracting the attention of tech enthusiasts with its compact size and capabilities sufficient for daily tasks. This is reported by Ixbt.com, according to reports.

According to Ixbt.com, the new miniature computer is priced at 4099 yuan. Devices in this price segment are designed for compact office systems and simple multimedia tasks at home, allowing users to save space.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

At the heart of the device is the quad-core Ryzen 3 30 processor from AMD's Mendocino family. This chip relies on the Zen 2 architecture and is equipped with an integrated Radeon 610M graphics core featuring two compute units, successfully handling everyday graphical tasks.

The mini-PC is equipped with 8 GB of LPDDR5-5500 RAM soldered directly onto the system board. Additionally, the computer features a built-in 512 GB SSD, and since the single M.2 PCIe Gen3 x2 slot is already occupied, the possibility of future storage expansion is limited.

Network Capabilities and Interfaces

For wireless connections, the Asus VM31 features a MediaTek MT7922 adapter supporting modern Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. This provides users with a stable and high-speed internet connection.

The device's external interfaces are also quite rich. The front panel features two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The rear panel houses three USB-A ports, USB-C, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 video outputs, and an RJ45 network port with a speed of 2.5 Gbps.