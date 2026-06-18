Amazon Leo Satellite Internet to be Launched in Uzbekistan

·3·Technology
Amazon Leo Satellite Internet to be Launched in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is taking a significant step in the field of digital technology: the Amazon Leo (Project Kuiper) network, which provides high-speed internet via low-earth orbit satellites, will begin operations in the country. This project will serve to ensure stable and quality communication even in the most remote areas of the republic. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to a statement by the Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov during the Tashkent International Investment Forum, an agreement to launch this service is expected to be signed in the coming days. The Minister noted that the Amazon Leo system could even surpass the popular Starlink network in terms of its technical parameters and competitiveness.

Once the new agreement is signed, the possibility of freely using Amazon Leo terminals within the territory of Uzbekistan will be created. This is of great importance, especially for mountainous and desert areas and remote villages where it is difficult to lay traditional fiber-optic communication lines. Thus, the opportunity to connect to high-speed internet will appear in all parts of the country.

Competition with Starlink and Technical Capabilities

Amazon has accelerated the launch of its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites into space. According to ixbt.com, Europe's Ariane 6 rocket recently successfully delivered 36 Amazon satellites into orbit. Currently, hundreds of ready-made devices are awaiting the next flights at the company's base in Florida.

Experts believe that the entry of the Amazon project into the Uzbekistan market will strengthen healthy competition in the sector. This could create the basis not only for an increase in service quality but also for a reduction in prices for end consumers. The Amazon Leo network is planned to be fully operational starting from 2026.

Currently, the government of Uzbekistan is working on modernizing the digital infrastructure and expanding access to information resources for all segments of the population. Cooperation with Amazon is an integral part of these strategic goals, supporting the country's aspirations to become a regional IT hub.

The following results are expected within the framework of the project:

  • Eliminating the digital divide in remote areas;
  • Establishing stable communication in mountainous and desert zones;
  • Providing educational and medical institutions with high-speed internet;
  • Increasing the interest of international technology giants in the Uzbekistan market.

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Abror Shuhratov
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