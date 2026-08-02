Korean Scientists Create Material That Doubles Lithium-Ion Battery Lifespan

·2·Technology
Korean Scientists Create Material That Doubles Lithium-Ion Battery Lifespan

Researchers at Sungkyunkwan University and Seoul National University in South Korea have introduced a new polymer binder material capable of dramatically increasing the capacity and service life of lithium-ion batteries. According to ixbt.com, this innovative development, named Dual-Acting Hybrid Polymer (DHP), increases electrode durability and significantly extends the single-charge driving range of modern electric vehicles. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, thick electrodes must be used to increase energy storage, but a serious problem arises during their manufacturing process. Traditional binder materials shift toward the surface during drying, reducing the electrode's mechanical strength, worsening its electrical conductivity, and accelerating battery wear.

A Unique Combination of Polymers

To eliminate this flaw, Korean scientists combined two polymers with different properties: spandex and polyacrylic acid. Spandex gives the material the necessary elasticity to prevent the formation of cracks, while polyacrylic acid establishes strong chemical bonds between electrode particles, further strengthening overall reliability.

Another key advantage of the DHP material is that it independently forms a protective lithium interface inside the battery during the initial charging cycles. In turn, this facilitates the movement of lithium ions within the battery, reduces internal resistance, and significantly increases overall battery efficiency.

Test Results and Production Prospects

Laboratory tests showed that the new binder material provides nearly twice the adhesion strength compared to the widely used polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF). While commercial battery cells with traditional binders lost their properties significantly after 95 charging cycles, cells using DHP retained 86.8 percent of their initial capacity even after more than 200 cycles.

Experts note that one of the biggest advantages of this technology is its full compatibility with existing production lines. Manufacturers do not need to purchase additional equipment or radically change the technological process to introduce the new material into mass production.

This new development is expected to take electrode quality to a new level in the future, marking an important step toward creating more reliable lithium-ion batteries with longer driving ranges.

BatteryTechnologyElectric VehicleScienceNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Why App Store apps are becoming popular again in the era of artificial intelligenceWhy App Store apps are becoming popular again in the era of artificial intelligenceToday, 20:26Casio G-Shock G-Steel: Lightweight Case and Long Battery LifeCasio G-Shock G-Steel: Lightweight Case and Long Battery LifeToday, 19:51Cosmic Aerospace Announces Four-Seater Electric AircraftCosmic Aerospace Announces Four-Seater Electric AircraftToday, 19:28Lenovo is preparing new Googlebook devices based on Android operating systemLenovo is preparing new Googlebook devices based on Android operating systemToday, 18:55Google Pay Stopped Working on Smartphones with Chinese FirmwareGoogle Pay Stopped Working on Smartphones with Chinese FirmwareToday, 18:25Vera Rubin Telescope Unveils Universe’s First Ultra-Deep ImageVera Rubin Telescope Unveils Universe’s First Ultra-Deep ImageToday, 17:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free