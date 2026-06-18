Russia Completes Tests for First High-Speed Railway Line

·30·Technology
Russia Completes Tests for First High-Speed Railway Line

Russian Railways (RJD) has successfully completed testing the contact network intended for the country's first high-speed railway (VSM) connecting Moscow and Saint Petersburg. This technological stage is crucial for ensuring trains can operate at speeds of up to 400 km/h. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Holding representatives stated that all components of the KS-400 contact network have been confirmed to fully comply with technical specifications and safety requirements. According to ixbt.com, a final decision to launch serial production of these parts has been made based on the test results.

Local Technologies and Complex Testing

Practical work on this project began nearly a year ago, in August 2024. Tests were conducted on a special experimental section 800 meters long. Specialists thoroughly checked the compatibility of all network elements, wire tension, and durability at extreme speeds.

Additionally, the system's stationary diagnostic devices were tested. 32 special sensors were installed at the experimental site, recording various states of the contact network in real time. Such high-tech solutions will ensure the safety of train movements in the future.

The project scope and production chain are also noteworthy. According to RJD, nearly 80 companies participated in preparing the contact network components. In total, more than 800 different parts and engineering solutions were developed by them.

Travel Time to be Halved

The construction of Russia's first high-speed railway is planned for completion by 2028. With a total length of 679 kilometers, this line will take transport communication between Moscow and Saint Petersburg to a completely new level.

While the distance between the two cities currently takes approximately four hours by high-speed trains, once the new line is operational, passengers will be able to reach their destinations in just over 2 hours. This will strengthen interregional economic ties and create a viable alternative to aviation and road transport.

RussiaRailwayTechnologyVSMTransport
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