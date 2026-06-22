New Trend in Men's Health: 'Sperm Optimization' is Becoming Popular

·25·Technology
New Trend in Men's Health: 'Sperm Optimization' is Becoming Popular

In Western countries, particularly in the USA and Europe, the approach to men's reproductive health is fundamentally changing. A topic previously discussed only in narrow medical circles has now become a mass self-monitoring practice, giving rise to a new movement called 'sperm-maxxing'. Men are now paying serious attention not only to general physical condition but also to special diets, supplements, and lifestyle experiments to improve sperm quality. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, a large industry is forming behind this tendency. Men are regularly monitoring indicators such as sperm motility, morphology, concentration, and DNA fragmentation. However, experts emphasize that most of these strategies are not scientifically proven and sometimes do not yield the expected results.

Medical Reality vs. Marketing Deception

Men often rely on expensive vitamin complexes and biologically active supplements. For example, Pachi Peris, a 29-year-old financier from Miami, spent 250 dollars a month on various supplements, but after six months of attempts, it was discovered that his problem was not related to supplements, but to varicocele — a dilation of veins that requires surgical intervention. This case shows that many 'optimization' methods cannot replace a medical diagnosis.

According to Jesse Mills, a urologist at the University of California, basic factors such as normalizing weight, quitting smoking and alcohol, sleep patterns, and reducing stress are more effective than any supplement. Clinical studies show that even the most advertised vitamin complexes have not yielded significant results in increasing the probability of pregnancy.

Impact of Environment and Lifestyle

In the modern world, microplastics and endocrine disruptors pose a serious threat to men's health. These factors cause oxidative stress, leading to tissue damage and decreased sperm activity. Doctors recommend the following practices to improve sperm quality:

  • Adhering to a Mediterranean diet;
  • Regular physical activity;
  • Avoiding excessive increases in body temperature (hot baths, saunas);
  • Complete abandonment of harmful habits.
It is worth noting that the sperm development cycle takes approximately 2-3 months. This means that the results of a healthy lifestyle started today may yield benefits after several months. At the same time, experts warn that using testosterone therapy as part of 'self-treatment' is dangerous — it can completely stop the body's natural sperm production function.

According to statistical data, 30 to 50 percent of infertility cases are related to the male factor. Although the 'sperm-maxxing' trend promotes many unfounded methods, its positive side is that men have begun to pay attention to their health earlier. This allows for the timely detection and treatment of hidden diseases.

HealthMen's HealthMedicineTechnologyTrend
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

One of the World's Largest Biofuel Plants to be Built in BrazilOne of the World's Largest Biofuel Plants to be Built in BrazilToday, 04:55Revolution in Lunar Construction: Scientists Find Way to Extract Glass and Ceramics from RegolithRevolution in Lunar Construction: Scientists Find Way to Extract Glass and Ceramics from RegolithToday, 03:51Revolution in Nuclear Energy: Valar Atomics Launches New Microreactor in 9 MonthsRevolution in Nuclear Energy: Valar Atomics Launches New Microreactor in 9 MonthsToday, 03:26Crisis in US Defense Industry: Northrop Grumman Responds to Rocket Engine ShortageCrisis in US Defense Industry: Northrop Grumman Responds to Rocket Engine ShortageToday, 02:58Garnet Mineral Found on Mars for the First Time: New Data on the Red Planet's PastGarnet Mineral Found on Mars for the First Time: New Data on the Red Planet's PastToday, 02:21OpenAI Plans to Launch Personal AGI System by 2028OpenAI Plans to Launch Personal AGI System by 2028Today, 01:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released