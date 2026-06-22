Seedcamp Raises $320 Million for New Fund: US Market in Focus

Seedcamp, one of Europe's most prestigious venture investors, has announced that it has raised $320 million for its next, seventh fund. This is the largest financial milestone in the company's history, nearly double the $180 million raised last year. This news marks a significant shift in Seedcamp's strategy: the company now aims to significantly expand its presence not only in Europe but also in the US market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to TechCrunch, the total funds raised are divided into two parts. The main $220 million within the Seedcamp VII fund will be directed toward early-stage startups, while the remaining $100 million will be used to support growth-stage projects through a new fund called Select. This step allows the company to continue financing promising projects it has already invested in during subsequent stages.

US Market Expansion Strategy

Although Seedcamp already has offices in New York and Miami, it now plans to further expand its team in the states. According to founder Reshma Sohoni, San Francisco and Silicon Valley are regaining their prestige as global technology hubs. Therefore, connecting European startups with the American market, customers, and major investors has become a priority for Seedcamp.

Staying true to its traditional principles, the company continues to invest in the earliest stage projects that may not yet have a finished product or have not started generating revenue. Within Seedcamp VII, it is expected that 100 to 120 startups will each receive an initial check averaging $1 million. The Select fund will invest between $3 million and $5 million in Series B and subsequent rounds.

Successful Projects and Restrictions

Throughout its activity, Seedcamp has invested in over 550 companies, 12 of which have already achieved "unicorn" status (companies valued at over $1 billion). The most famous brands in the company's portfolio include:

Revolut — a fintech giant;

Wise — an international money transfer service;

UiPath — robotic process automation;

Synthesia — an AI-based video creation platform;

and successful projects such as Pleo and Hopin.

However, the investor does not invest in all sectors. Reshma Sohoni emphasized that the company avoids capital-intensive businesses such as logistics, mobility, or marketplaces requiring large working capital. Seedcamp focuses more on commercially fast-growing and technology-based solutions.

Among the new fund's limited partners (LP) are major financial institutions such as British Business Bank, HarborVest, Schroders, and Sofina. Notably, more than 80 successful startup founders from Seedcamp's portfolio have also invested their own funds into this fund to support the next generation of entrepreneurs. This demonstrates a high level of mutual aid and experience sharing within the startup ecosystem.