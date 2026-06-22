Google DeepMind and A24 Partnership: The AI Era Begins in Hollywood

·4·Technology
Google DeepMind and A24 Partnership: The AI Era Begins in Hollywood

The connection between AI technologies and the film industry is reaching a new stage. Google DeepMind has announced a strategic partnership with A24, one of Hollywood's most prestigious independent studios. Under this agreement, the tech giant is investing $75 million to integrate AI into film production processes. This step is expected to be not only a technological innovation but also a significant turning point in the fusion of traditional cinematic art and high technology. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to The Wall Street Journal, this investment is regarded as a "first-of-its-kind" partnership. A24 studio is known for its Oscar-winning works such as "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and the recently released blockbuster "Backrooms". Now, Google DeepMind specialists will leverage the studio's creative experience to develop new digital tools specifically for directors and cinematographers.

Synergy of Creators and Technology

Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, emphasized that the best way to develop AI is to collaborate with the artists who will work with it directly. According to him, by working with industry leaders like A24, the company can create real tools that enrich the art of storytelling and help creators bring their ideas to life.

In recent years, A24 has implemented major projects with global stars such as Timothée Chalamet and Anne Hathaway. Within the framework of the new partnership, these actors and other creative team members will provide feedback while testing new technologies. This ensures that AI becomes a creative assistant rather than just a mechanical tool in the world of cinema.

Industry Competition and Future Changes

While debates continue regarding the use of AI in Hollywood, major players are taking bold steps in this direction. The Google DeepMind and A24 agreement is not the only example. Previously, Netflix announced the acquisition of Interpositive, a company owned by Ben Affleck that develops AI tools for filmmakers.

Additionally, last year, MGM Studios, part of Amazon, launched a special department specializing in applying modern technologies to the production of television and film content. Such trends indicate that the processes of filming, editing, and creating visual effects will fundamentally change in the near future. For developing markets like Uzbekistan, these technologies could play a crucial role in improving film quality and reducing production costs in the future.

GoogleDeepMindA24Artificial IntelligenceHollywood
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