Realme Introduces New Smartphone with Record 8000 mAh Battery

The affordable device segment in the smartphone market is reaching a new level. Realme has officially unveiled its next budget model — the Realme P4x 4G smartphone. The main highlight of this device is its massive battery capacity and AI capabilities, which significantly set it apart from competitors in its price range. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

The strongest point of the new device is its 8000 mAh battery. This figure is nearly twice the average for modern smartphones. According to the manufacturer, this capacity allows for 10 hours of continuous heavy gaming. Additionally, there is 45W fast charging technology and a reverse charging function for powering other gadgets.

Technical Specifications and Cooling System

According to ixbt.com, the Realme P4x is equipped with a 6.8-inch LCD display. The screen refresh rate is 120 Hz, ensuring image smoothness. With a peak brightness of 900 nits, reading information in sunny weather is not a problem. The octa-core T7250 platform inside the device guarantees stable performance.

To prevent the smartphone from overheating during heavy loads, engineers have installed a special cooling system with an area of over 11,000 mm². This is a particularly important update for mobile gaming enthusiasts. Regarding memory, the device features LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage, with the option to expand capacity via microSD cards.

Artificial Intelligence and Software

Keeping up with modern trends, the Realme P4x is integrated with the Google Gemini AI system. Users can quickly launch the smart assistant via a dedicated power button. The device runs on the Android 16 operating system with the Realme UI shell, ensuring long-term software updates.

As for the camera, the smartphone features a 50 MP main sensor on the rear panel and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front. Additionally, the device has the following features:

Dust and splash protection according to the IP64 standard;

3.5 mm audio jack (for headphones);

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner;

Dual SIM and support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Realme P4x smartphone is currently on sale in the Malaysian market, priced at approximately 195 dollars. With its huge battery and affordable price, this model is expected to find buyers in Central Asia, including the Uzbekistan market, in the coming months.