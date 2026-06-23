Meta Introduces Affordable and Modern Meta Glasses Smart Glasses

Meta, one of the leading representatives of the technology world, has officially unveiled its new generation of smart glasses — the Meta Glasses series. These devices are expected to generate significant market interest not only due to their functionality but also their affordable price. The new gadget was released starting at $299, which is considerably cheaper than similar products from competitors. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

This project was implemented in collaboration between Meta and optics industry giant EssilorLuxottica. Notably, unlike previous models, the new devices do not feature Ray-Ban or Oakley logos; they are released entirely under the Meta brand. According to Counterpoint Research, these two companies currently control over 80 percent of the smart glasses market.

Technical Capabilities and Design Variety

Although Meta Glasses are not equipped with a screen, a high-quality camera and personal speakers are integrated into the interior. The device features a special button that launches the Meta AI voice assistant by default. Users can customize this button to perform other functions according to their preferences. The glasses operate for over 8 hours on a single charge, and a special case provides an additional 40 hours of power.

The company also paid special attention to the design. Currently, users are offered frames in several styles:

Meta Adventurer: A classic rectangular model;

A classic rectangular model; Meta Fury: A bulkier frame closer to a masculine style;

A bulkier frame closer to a masculine style; Meta Glasses by Kylie: An elegant oval-shaped model created in collaboration with famous model Kylie Jenner.

Artificial Intelligence and New Functions

The integrated Meta AI assistant helps simplify the user's daily life. It can answer questions about sports results or nearby restaurants, as well as analyze and provide information about things the user is seeing. A pedestrian navigation system is also expected to be added to the device soon.

Additionally, Meta announced that it has added 14 new languages for the live translation function, including Japanese, Chinese, Hindi, and Korean. This will significantly ease communication for travelers and multilingual speakers. For Uzbek users, the ability of this gadget to assist in international communication via English is of great importance.

The market launch of Meta Glasses occurred one week after competitor Snap introduced its Specs smart glasses at a price of $2,195. Such a sharp difference in price indicates Meta's ambition for mass adoption in this segment. Currently, the new devices have gone on sale in several countries in various color and lens combinations.