Anthropic Introduces New Claude Tag AI Agent for Slack

·28·Technology
Anthropic Introduces New Claude Tag AI Agent for Slack

Anthropic, one of the leading startups in the field of AI, has announced a new feature called Claude Tag designed for the Slack corporate messenger. This technology is not just a simple chatbot, but acts as an intelligent agent that functions as a full member of the team and continuously learns from the company's internal data. Introduced in the research stage, this tool serves to fundamentally increase work efficiency in enterprises. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

The main difference of the Claude Tag system is its capacity for persistent memory and context understanding. According to Anthropic, this agent, summoned via the @Claude tag, monitors conversations in Slack channels and gains more knowledge about company workflows over time. This allows it to provide precise answers to employees' requests based on the specific characteristics of that organization rather than generic responses.

Teamwork and Data Security

The new feature will be available to customers using Claude Enterprise and Claude Team pricing plans. Crucially, Claude Tag has a single identifier within a single channel. This means any team member can see the work performed by the AI and continue the communication from where the previous conversation left off. This takes team collaboration to a new level.

Regarding security, system administrators strictly define which channels Claude can access and which data it can use. For example, a Claude agent configured for the legal department cannot be aware of confidential conversations in the engineering department. This prevents corporate data leaks and helps create a specialized assistant for each department.

Autonomous Mode and Task Management

Claude Tag not only answers questions but can also perform complex tasks. If given a specific assignment, it breaks the work into several steps, uses permitted tools, and presents the result as a report within the Slack network. Additionally, it has an "ambient" (background) mode, in which it can initiate communication on its own in the following cases:

  • Notifying the team of important news;
  • Reminding about relevant information from other departments of the organization;
  • Providing reminders about forgotten tasks or unfinished discussions.
Anthropic representatives compare this innovation to the experience of "working with a real colleague." Today, platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, Snowflake, and Glean in the corporate segment are also focusing on analyzing a company's internal knowledge base. Claude Tag aims to stand out in this competition by absorbing maximum context directly within Slack, the center of employee communication.

AnthropicClaudeSlackArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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