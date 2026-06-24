Menlo Ventures Raises Record $3 Billion Following Anthropic Success

·37·Technology
Menlo Ventures Raises Record $3 Billion Following Anthropic Success

Bets on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the venture capital market are starting to pay off. Menlo Ventures, one of the world's most prestigious investment firms, announced the raising of a new $3 billion fund, the largest in its 50-year history. The primary driver of this success is cited as the firm's bold investments in the Anthropic startup. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news states.

According to Bloomberg, Menlo Ventures' stake in the Anthropic project is currently valued at approximately $14 billion. This figure could go down in history as one of the most profitable deals in the venture market. The company had previously bet all its resources on this model creator, taking a significant risk.

From Risk to Massive Returns

In early 2024, Menlo Ventures led the Series D investment round for Anthropic, directing $750 million into the project. At the time, this move raised doubts among many, as the venture market had not yet fully recovered from the post-pandemic crisis. However, Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI researchers Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, grew faster than expected.

As reported by TechCrunch, Menlo Ventures used a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to raise these funds. This method allowed them to consolidate funds from several sources for a single large deal. As a result, Anthropic's market value quickly rose to $18.4 billion, bringing significant profits to investors.

The Anthology Fund and Future Plans

Not limiting itself to a single company, Menlo Ventures also launched a special $100 million fund called Anthology in partnership with Anthropic. The capital of this fund has now reached $250 million and supports over 60 promising AI startups. These projects include successfully exited startups such as Graphite and Astrix Security.

The company's portfolio now includes new stars of the artificial intelligence field:

  • OpenRouter — a platform unifying various AI models;
  • Higgsfield — video generation systems;
  • Lovable and OpenEvidence — specialized AI solutions;
  • Legora — data analysis tools.
For technology enthusiasts and investors in Uzbekistan, such news demonstrates how dominant the AI direction is in the global market. The Claude models provided by Anthropic are currently seen as the main competitor to the ChatGPT system, and the trust of major players like Menlo Ventures is shaping the future of these technologies.

Today, Menlo Ventures serves not only as an investor but as a critical link in the formation of the AI ecosystem. Their new $3 billion fund is expected to be directed toward discovering the next generation of technological giants.

Menlo VenturesAnthropicArtificial IntelligenceInvestmentClaude
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Rosatom Plans to Build Large Plant for Next-Generation Nuclear PowerRosatom Plans to Build Large Plant for Next-Generation Nuclear PowerToday, 01:56AI Accused of Artificially Inflating Gas Prices in the USAI Accused of Artificially Inflating Gas Prices in the USToday, 01:29AI in the Service of Nature: Meet the Kiwibit Smart Bird FeederAI in the Service of Nature: Meet the Kiwibit Smart Bird FeederToday, 01:24Fujifilm Introduces New Instax Wide 400: Analog Photos in a Wider FormatFujifilm Introduces New Instax Wide 400: Analog Photos in a Wider FormatToday, 01:23Major Cyberattack at Klue: Hackers Gained Access via 2022 CredentialsMajor Cyberattack at Klue: Hackers Gained Access via 2022 CredentialsToday, 00:53Honor Smartphones to Get Secret Feature of Samsung Galaxy S26 UltraHonor Smartphones to Get Secret Feature of Samsung Galaxy S26 UltraToday, 00:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released