AI in the Service of Nature: Meet the Kiwibit Smart Bird Feeder

Modern technologies are taking not only human communication but also our connection with nature to a new level. The Bird Feeder 2 4K AI Camera from Kiwibit has become a true revolution for birdwatching enthusiasts. This AI-powered smart bird feeder doesn't just feed birds; it identifies their species and sends notifications to your smartphone. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Installing the Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2 is very easy; it can be placed on a tree, a windowsill, or a special pole. A solar panel is mounted on top of the device, eliminating concerns about battery life. The two-compartment seed container is designed for easy refilling and cleaning. According to ixbt.com, the gadget is equipped with a 4K camera, a 130-degree wide-angle lens, and a two-way audio system.

Artificial Intelligence and Bird Identification

The main feature of this smart device lies in its software. Through the Kiwibit app, users are notified when birds arrive and can monitor their visits in real-time. Using a special algorithm, the system can recognize over 10,000 bird species, including blue jays and various types of pigeons. Detailed information about each bird is displayed in the app, sourced from the Wikipedia database.

One of the interesting aspects of the device is that it identifies not only birds but also "uninvited guests." For example, squirrels coming to eat the birdseed are labeled as "pests" by the system, and the user is notified. This feature is undoubtedly both interesting and useful for garden owners.

Technical Capabilities and Drawbacks

4K image resolution and night vision mode;

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and cloud storage system;

Continuous power via solar panel;

Weather-resistant durable housing.

The Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2 has a number of advanced technical features:

At the same time, some drawbacks of the device have been noted. For example, the AI can sometimes make mistakes in counting bird visits. If a bird stays still in front of the camera for a long time, the system may record it as multiple separate visits instead of one. Nevertheless, the overall user experience is rated positively.

Currently, the price of this device ranges from $180 to $250 depending on the model. Such devices may also be interesting for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, especially for those living in houses with yards and nature lovers, as it acts as a unique "digital binocular." Kiwibit has made its product available for purchase via Amazon and its official website.