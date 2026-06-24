Smartphone Revolution: 14,000 mAh Battery Being Developed in China

The race for autonomy in the smartphone market is entering a new stage. Chinese manufacturers have begun breaking all records, not only in charging speed but also in battery capacity. According to recent reports, a smartphone with an unprecedented 14,000 mAh battery is expected to appear on the market soon. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to well-known insider Digital Chat Station, this project has already reached the NPI (New Product Introduction) stage. This means the device has moved from a conceptual idea to the preparation process for serial production. According to ixbt.com, the Honor brand may be working on this technological miracle.

Combination of lightweight design and massive power

The most surprising aspect of this news is the weight. Usually, such huge capacity batteries would turn a smartphone into a heavy and thick device. However, the new model is said to weigh around 220 grams. For comparison, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to weigh 214 grams, but its battery is only 5,000 mAh.

To achieve this result, it is assumed that engineers are using new materials in battery production, specifically silicon-carbon anodes. This technology allows for a sharp increase in energy density without increasing the physical size of the battery. Given the popularity of Honor's autonomous devices in the Uzbekistan market, this news is very relevant for local users as well.

Competition is heating up: Huawei doesn't want to be left behind

Not only Honor, but another Chinese tech giant, Huawei, is also developing its own model focused on maximum autonomy. According to the insider, the Huawei smartphone, in addition to an ultra-high capacity battery, will be equipped with satellite communication and an extreme energy-saving mode. This ensures the device remains connected even in the harshest conditions.

As a reminder, Honor recently introduced the Honor X80 Pro Max with an 11,000 mAh battery. This device became one of the most durable smartphones in the brand's history. However, the new 14,000 mAh project is expected to significantly improve this result.

Digital Chat Station has previously accurately predicted the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphones, as well as the Realme GT 7 Pro's Samsung screen. Therefore, it is highly likely that the information about the 14,000 mAh smartphone will soon be confirmed. So far, the exact name of the device and the release date have not been disclosed.