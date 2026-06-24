Quantum Physics Revolution: Black Hole Mysteries Solved via String Theory

A new scientific discovery has been made regarding black holes and the expansion limits of the universe, which have been among the most complex puzzles in modern physics. Using string theory, scientists have found a new method for calculating quantum states at cosmic horizons. This discovery is expected to resolve the long-standing "infinity" problem that has plagued physicists and open a new chapter in understanding the microstructure of the universe. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Horizons are boundaries in space beyond which an observer cannot receive any information. The most famous example is the event horizon of a black hole, from which even light cannot escape. Additionally, the de Sitter horizon, resulting from the accelerated expansion of the universe, also hides distant regions from us. A new study published in the journal Physical Review Letters is dedicated specifically to quantum processes at these boundaries.

Scientists from the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) in Italy and the University of Amsterdam studied the concept of "edge modes." These modes are special quantum states located exactly at the horizon boundary rather than spreading across all space. In ordinary quantum field theory, calculating these states led to mathematical infinities, making the calculations illogical.

String Theory and Mathematical Solution

Scientists used string theory to solve this problem. According to this theory, all elementary particles are represented not as points, but as one-dimensional vibrating "strings." Due to the unique structure of string theory and its modular symmetry, the infinite results encountered in previous calculations were replaced by precise and finite numbers.

The research showed that quantum states near the horizon are not just geometric lines, but serve as independent quantum information carriers. This is of decisive importance in explaining the entropy of black holes and their thermodynamic properties. By combining particles with different spins and masses into a single system, scientists proved the mechanism of information preservation at horizons.

A Step Toward Quantum Gravity

The practical significance of this scientific work is that it is an important step toward unifying quantum mechanics and the general theory of relativity (gravity). Currently, physics is unable to reconcile these two major theories. The new results obtained through string theory allow for an understanding of the microscopic structure of space-time.

Researchers noted that the results were unexpected, as strict symmetry requirements could have disrupted the mathematical outcome. However, all conditions aligned, resulting in a stable model. In the future, scientists plan to apply this approach to more complex black hole models and cosmic expansion scenarios.

According to ixbt.com, this discovery could completely change our perceptions of how the universe originated and how information is stored at its boundaries. Horizons are no longer seen as mere "barriers," but as quantum archives preserving the most fundamental secrets of the universe.