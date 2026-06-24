T2 Mobile Operator Allows Exchanging Excess Traffic for Discounts

Russia's T2 mobile operator (formerly Tele2) is significantly updating its "Bolshe" loyalty program and has announced that it is now open to all communication users. Now, not only the company's customers but also subscribers of any other operator can exchange accumulated gigabytes for discounts on various bonuses and daily services. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This step aims to change the traditional approach in the telecommunications market, turning mobile traffic into a kind of "digital currency". According to ixbt.com, new users will receive "welcome gigabytes" immediately upon joining the program to make their first exchange and explore the service capabilities.

Daily Categories and Partner Network

One of the main updates of the program is the introduction of a "day categories" system. Every day, three new offers appear in the special app: one is provided directly in exchange for gigabytes, while the other two are privileges provided by program partners. The theme of the offers changes daily and repeats on a weekly cycle.

The program covers the most demanded areas of daily life. These include:

Food and ready-meal delivery;

Online and offline shopping;

Transport and taxi services;

Entertainment events and special surprises.

The partner list includes major brands such as Ozon, Yandex Go, Yandex Eda, Magnit, and Lenta. This allows users to convert their unused internet traffic into real economic benefit.

A New Approach to the Loyalty System

T2 representatives emphasize that the company is moving away from the traditional point-collection system expected for many years, focusing instead on fast and personalized offers. This is a clearer and more attractive model for the user, as gigabytes are renewed every month, and their expiration was a pain point for many subscribers.

While competition between mobile operators is also intensifying in the Uzbekistan market, such an experience in the Russian market is noteworthy. In our region, operators also offer various bonus systems, but the ability to "sell" traffic within a single ecosystem open to subscribers of other operators is seen as a new stage.

In conclusion, T2's initiative is aimed at turning mobile communication services not just into a means of communication, but into a financial tool that helps save on daily expenses. Such technological solutions are expected to serve as a template for other regional operators in the future.