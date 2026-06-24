Humanoid Robot Maker Agility Robotics Goes Public with $2.5 Billion Deal

Agility Robotics, a leader in humanoid robot technology, announced its entry into the stock market through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp XI, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). As a result of this agreement, the company's market value is estimated at approximately $2.5 billion. This step indicates that commercial potential in the field of robotics has reached a new level. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news says.

The transaction is expected to raise over $620 million for the company. Nearly $200 million of these funds will be provided by new and existing institutional investors. Agility Robotics is world-renowned for its bipedal Digit robot, which is currently actively used in warehouse and logistics systems.

Digit v5: New Generation Robots and Production Capacity

The company plans to direct the raised investments toward the mass production of its new generation Digit v5 robots. Currently, multi-year orders exceeding $300 million have been received for this model. According to Agility Robotics, more than 30 other large customers are exploring possibilities to implement these robots on a large scale in their operations.

Currently, Digit robots are operating successfully at nine major sites, including systems of giant companies such as Schaeffler, GXO, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, and Mercado Libre. The fact that technology giants like Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 have been supporting the Agility Robotics project confirms its promising nature.

Solution to Labor Market Shortages

Peggy Johnson, CEO of Agility Robotics, emphasized that humanoid robots will become a key driver of labor productivity and supply chain stability in the near future. According to her, the company is helping enterprises eliminate workforce shortages, increase efficiency, and safely implement AI-based automation.

For developing markets like Uzbekistan, such technologies could also be of great importance in increasing logistics and production efficiency in the future. In particular, the use of humanoid robots in large logistics centers and the automotive industry reduces risks associated with the human factor.

The merged company is expected to trade on one of the North American stock exchanges under the ticker AGLT. Agility Robotics was founded in 2015 at Oregon State University and quickly evolved from a laboratory project into a global technology player.