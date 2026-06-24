Fatal Tesla Crash in US: NTSB Launches Special Investigation

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an official investigation into a fatal road accident involving a Tesla vehicle in Texas. This incident has once again brought the safety of electric vehicle autopilot systems to the forefront of discussion. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

The tragedy occurred in the town of Katy, Texas, where Tesla driver Michael Butler lost control and crashed into a residential building. As a result, 76-year-old Marta Avila, who was inside the house, died from severe injuries. Currently, not only the NTSB but also the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are conducting parallel investigations into this case.

Conflict between the driver and the company

According to preliminary data, driver Michael Butler informed local law enforcement that Tesla's Autopilot system was active at the time of the crash. However, Tesla denies these claims. Company representatives stated that data from the onboard computer shows the driver pressed the accelerator pedal to the floor.

According to Tesla's statement, the driver's pedal input overrode the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. Consequently, the vehicle reached a speed of 73 mph (approximately 117 km/h) before hitting the house. Nevertheless, the company has not yet released full technical reports to the public confirming this data.

The family of the deceased woman has already filed a lawsuit. The claim accuses driver Michael Butler and Tesla of negligence and technical failure. Lawyers argue that the vehicle's safety systems should have prevented the collision or automatically reduced the speed in such an emergency.

NTSB and NHTSA experts are demanding that Tesla provide the vehicle's internal log files and all digital data. The analysis of this data will help determine exactly who or what caused the error during the crash — the software or human factor.

According to ixbt.com, the results of this investigation could have serious consequences for Tesla. If a system error is proven, the company may be forced to recall thousands of vehicles or make fundamental changes to the software. Such news is also important for Uzbek car enthusiasts and Tesla owners, as electric vehicles are becoming more popular in our country and their safety functions remain a constant focus of attention.