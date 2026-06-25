Elon Musk: Neuralink to Enable Direct Thought Exchange Between Humans by 2026

Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk, is preparing to demonstrate one of the most revolutionary technologies in human history — direct data exchange via brain implants. According to Musk's latest statement, by 2026, people may be able to communicate using only thoughts, without the need for speech, text, or gestures. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This technology is based on the "brain-computer" interface principle, which aims to convert signals from the human consciousness into digital data and transmit them to another person's brain. Yun-Ta Tsai, an AI engineer at Tesla, calls this process a new evolutionary stage of communication. In his view, current information exchange between humans is highly inefficient due to language barriers and slow transmission speeds.

The Future of Telepathy and Digital Communication

Experts explain that in traditional communication, a person must convert their thought into words (encoding), and the other person must hear and process it (decoding). This process requires significant time and energy. The solution offered by Neuralink bypasses these steps, allowing thoughts to be exchanged directly in "latent space." In practice, this is a real-world version of telepathy seen in science fiction movies.

According to reports, Neuralink applied to register the trademarks "Telepathy" and "Telekinesis" for its brain implants as early as last year. While these devices are currently primarily intended to help paralyzed individuals control computers and smartphones with the power of thought, their functionality is expected to expand in the future.

This news is also of great importance for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. While neurotechnology and AI are still developing in our country, such global changes could completely transform the format of education, medicine, and digital services in the future. This technology will play an incomparable role, especially in the integration of people with disabilities into society.

However, such technologies raise not only technical but also serious ethical and security issues. Problems such as the inviolability of human thoughts, personal data protection, and the risk of external interference in the brain are currently being heatedly discussed among scientists and legal experts. Nevertheless, Elon Musk has marked 2026 as the beginning of a new era for humanity.