Windows 11 Weather App Consumes Excessive RAM

The standard Weather app in the Windows 11 operating system has surprised experts: it was found to require far more RAM than its functions would suggest. According to ixbt.com, independent tests revealed that the program’s RAM usage reached 1.5–1.6 GB. This was reported by Ixbt.com.

According to the test results, the app occupies approximately 1 GB of memory as soon as it starts, after which the figure drops to around 600 MB. However, actual use revealed sharp increases in the memory load.

Memory Usage and Its Main Causes

Even when barely used, the app continuously occupies up to 500 MB of RAM. When the map is zoomed or other active actions are performed, this figure can jump to 1.5–1.6 GB. This may go unnoticed on modern computers with 32 GB, but on devices with 8 GB of RAM, a single small widget was found to consume one-fifth of the system’s total resources.

Experts attribute the high usage to the modern architecture of the Windows 11 app. The program is closely integrated with MSN web content and includes numerous information and advertising blocks. By comparison, a similar weather app on macOS requires less than 250 MB of RAM, several times less than its Windows counterpart.

Impact on System Performance and Solutions

When memory is insufficient, Windows is forced to actively use a swap file on the SSD. This causes delays when switching between applications and performing everyday tasks. Interestingly, the issue is becoming even more apparent as Microsoft plans to improve Windows 11 performance on budget computers with 8 GB of memory.

Even if the operating system itself becomes more efficient, resource-hungry built-in apps like this can eliminate all the savings. If users do not need the Weather app, they are advised to disable it through Windows 11 settings or restrict its background activity. The app will then not occupy RAM until the user opens it.