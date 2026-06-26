Phablets are returning: Nubia unveils the giant 7.5-inch Neo 5 Max smartphone

While demand for compact devices is growing in the smartphone market, Nubia has taken an unexpected step. The new Nubia Neo 5 Max model, showcased at the MWC Shanghai 2026 exhibition, drew attention with its record-breaking giant screen. This device is expected to bring back the trend of the "phablet" (a hybrid of a tablet and a phone), which was popular in the past but later forgotten. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the Nubia Neo 5 Max smartphone is equipped with a 7.5-inch display. This size is significantly larger than today's average smartphones, placing it almost in the category of small tablets. The manufacturer emphasizes that this model is intended not only for the Asian market but also for the international arena, including European countries. This increases the likelihood of seeing this giant device in markets rich in technological innovations, such as Uzbekistan.

Technical specifications and capabilities

The device has mid-range technical specifications and is primarily intended for multimedia and content consumption. The smartphone features a 1.5K resolution IPS panel. Although it is not a flagship-level OLED screen, the high resolution ensures image quality. The hardware is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, providing sufficient power for daily tasks and games.

One of the strongest aspects of the new model is its battery. A 7000 mAh capacity battery covers the energy consumption of such a huge screen while allowing the user to operate for a long time without a charger. For software, the latest Android 16 operating system was chosen, guaranteeing the long-term relevance of the device.

A special solution for gamers

The Nubia Neo 5 Max is not just a large phone; it also offers interesting solutions for mobile gaming enthusiasts. One of the distinctive features of the smartphone is its support for a special detachable game controller. With this accessory, the device can be turned into a full-fledged portable gaming console. This approach once again confirms the Nubia brand's attention to the gamer audience.

Interestingly, the market is currently splitting into two directions: on one hand, giants like Nubia are presenting their huge-screen models, and on the other, startups like Enough Phone are working on compact and convenient 5.2-inch smartphones. This gives users a wide range of choices based on their needs. The Nubia Neo 5 Max will undoubtedly be the perfect choice for those who value a large screen and high autonomy.