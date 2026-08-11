Barcelona Could Beat Real Madrid to Rodri Transfer

If Barcelona can beat their main rivals Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri, it could mark a dramatic shift in the balance of power in El Clásico history. According to Britain’s The Athletic, a Catalan victory in such a major transfer would have seemed unthinkable until recently. Goal.com reports .

During the last few summer transfer windows, Barcelona faced difficulties registering their players because of financial problems. Meanwhile, their fierce rivals Real Madrid continued to sign the world’s brightest stars with ease.

The balance of power in the transfer market

The signings of Jude Bellingham in 2023 and Kylian Mbappé in 2024, in particular, showed that Santiago Bernabéu had become the inevitable destination for Europe’s best players. Barcelona still managed to attract several high-profile footballers after Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

Robert Lewandowski joined the team in August 2022, while Dani Olmo arrived in 2024. Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon was also signed for €80 million.

Financial recovery and future plans

According to the Catalan club’s management, increased revenue following the return to Camp Nou has significantly strengthened the team’s financial position. This is allowing them to operate more actively in the transfer market.

According to the source, Manchester City value Rodri at around €80 million. Barcelona’s management insists that their efforts to sign the Spanish star will not affect their pursuit of Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez.