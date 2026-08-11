Ronald Araújo Joins Liverpool from Barcelona and Shares Luis Suárez’s Advice

Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, who joined Liverpool on loan, revealed that he received valuable advice from his compatriot and legendary striker Luis Suárez as he began his Premier League career. The transfer was completed quickly during the winter window because of serious defensive problems at Anfield, opening a new chapter in the Uruguayan’s career. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 27-year-old will remain with the club on loan until the end of the season, with the agreement also including an option to make the transfer permanent for approximately £47.14 million. Araújo, who will wear number 33 at his new club, told the club’s official media team that he accepted the offer immediately and that everything happened very quickly.

Following in the Footsteps of Uruguayans and Luis Suárez’s Words of Encouragement

Ronald Araújo became the fourth Uruguayan to play for Liverpool. Before him, Luis Suárez, Sebastián Coates and Darwin Núñez represented the Merseyside club. Experienced striker Luis Suárez immediately sent his compatriot a special message wishing him good luck after the move.

«A few minutes ago, I received a message from him wishing me good luck. He said I had joined a wonderful club and sent me his very best wishes for my time here», Araújo said while discussing his relationship with Suárez. He added that the legendary striker simply advised him to «enjoy it».

A Childhood Dream and English Football

The footballer said that as a child he had closely followed Luis Suárez’s performances for Liverpool, and that this had increased his affection for the Premier League. The defender recalled that Premier League matches have always been watched with great interest in Uruguay from the early hours of the morning, and expressed his belief that this transfer was the right and most important step of his career.

With the squad currently short of players, Ronald Araújo’s experience is expected to help the manager strengthen the defence. For the Uruguayan, this opportunity will be an important test both to prove himself on the European stage and to succeed in the championship he has dreamed of playing in.