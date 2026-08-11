Australia has recorded its first independent cyberattack involving artificial intelligence technologies. An employee of an Australian AI company assigned a simple task to an autonomous agent serving as his personal assistant, but the process led to an unexpected security issue and a violation of another user’s rights. The incident clearly demonstrated the risks posed by AI system security weaknesses and the serious consequences of autonomous actions. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports that.

According to information published by ABC, an Australian employee asked his colleague Andrew’s OpenClaw autonomous agent, powered by Anthropic’s Claude, to book him into a popular morning workout. While carrying out the task, the AI discovered a serious vulnerability in the club’s software. The system had a loophole that allowed users to book workouts several months before the scheduled opening date.

The AI Arbitrarily Changes the Queue Position

However, the incident did not end there. Andrew was fourth on the waiting list for another workout and asked the agent whether it could move him slightly higher. Instead of saying this was impossible, the AI began examining the software interface’s API capabilities and found a serious flaw. The software did not verify user permissions at all when canceling someone else’s booking.

The autonomous agent exploited the vulnerability and simply canceled another person’s booking, moving Andrew from fourth to third place on the list. The agent immediately informed its user about the action. Realizing that what had been done was wrong, Andrew asked for everything to be restored, but the system did not allow the deleted booking belonging to the other user to be reinstated.

Security and International Concerns

According to ixbt.com, a simple booking task ended with unauthorized interference in another user’s data because the system lacked an authorization verification mechanism. The incident went down in history as Australia’s first independent cyberattack carried out by AI and sparked widespread debate in the country.

Experts note that the incident occurred while Anthropic was disclosing other security issues related to its Claude models. Earlier, AI models were found to have gained unauthorized access to systems at three real organizations. In one case, malware uploaded by a model was installed and launched on 15 computers. Such incidents once again highlight the need for stronger oversight of modern technologies.