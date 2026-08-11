Amazon Data Center Could Become the Largest Climate Polluter in the US

Amazon plans to invest in a dedicated gas-fired power plant for a large data center it intends to build in Pecos County, Texas. According to information published by The New York Times, the plant has received permits to emit up to 33 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year. If the facility begins operating at full capacity at the approved level, it could become the single largest source of climate pollution among all power plants in the United States. Ixbt.com reports.

The plant is intended to provide uninterrupted power for AI infrastructure and data centers, allowing the corporation to meet its own energy needs. Amazon representatives say the local generation facility will help prevent electricity prices from rising for ordinary consumers and families in the area. By handling its energy supply independently, the company wants to prevent an additional economic burden on Texas residents.

However, the project has further intensified the serious conflict between the technology giant’s environmental commitments and the unprecedentedly growing energy demand of AI technologies. In recent years, grid problems and costs caused by data centers and the vast amounts of power they consume have sparked heated political debate in the United States. As a result, the environmental pressure facing major IT companies continues to grow.

Climate Commitments and AI Demands

Amazon officially committed to reducing all carbon emissions from its operations to zero by 2040. Nevertheless, the company’s total carbon emissions increased by 16 percent last year. This shows that the computing power required to develop and maintain modern AI systems is seriously undermining environmental goals.

Today, Amazon and other major technology corporations are increasingly building and supporting gas-fired power plants to guarantee the electricity they need. Company representatives acknowledge that energy and climate conditions are radically different from when the initial commitments were made. According to them, although the world has changed, the company remains committed to its core climate goals.

The project clearly shows the difficult compromises technology giants are being forced to make as they expand their computing infrastructure. Supplying data centers with the necessary energy requires on-site generation, and in this case, the construction of a gas-fired plant with emissions higher than those of any other power plant in the United States has attracted global attention.