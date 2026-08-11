Micky van de Ven Signs New Contract with Tottenham

·44·Sport
Micky van de Ven Signs New Contract with Tottenham

London club Tottenham have officially announced the signing of a long-term contract with one of their key defenders, Micky van de Ven. According to Goal.com, the Dutchman earned high praise from the club’s management and coaching staff for his outstanding performances and has committed his future to the north London side. Goal.com reports .

Since joining from German club Wolfsburg in August 2023, the centre-back has become one of the most talented players in the English Premier League. In a short time, he has established himself as the cornerstone of the team’s defence and has been recognised as one of Europe’s best central defenders.

Rise at the Club and New Ambitions

After signing his new contract, Micky van de Ven spoke about his positive impressions of Tottenham and his plans for the future. He said he had fallen in love with the team and its fans from his first day at the club and had developed in every respect during his time there.

The defender stressed that the club’s objectives are clear and that he wants to move forward alongside the team. He made no secret of his excitement about the atmosphere being created at Tottenham and the results that lie ahead.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Trust and the Captaincy

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has repeatedly highlighted the defender’s invaluable role in his tactical system. In the decisive matches at the end of last season, when the team were battling the threat of relegation, the Italian manager entrusted Van de Ven with the captain’s armband.

According to De Zerbi, retaining high-calibre players such as Micky is one of Tottenham’s most important steps towards competing for the biggest trophies in England and Europe. The coach noted that the player’s mentality and ambitions are fully aligned with the club’s vision.

Heroics on the Pitch and Statistics

Van de Ven, who has been a consistent performer for the London club, is approaching 100 appearances for Tottenham. Last season, he played 45 matches in all competitions, including 34 Premier League games, taking his overall tally to 96 appearances.

One of the brightest moments forever etched in the hearts of the fans came in the 2025 Europa League final in Bilbao. In that match, he produced an acrobatic clearance to stop Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund’s shot, preserving Tottenham’s 1–0 victory. The moment became one of the most memorable images in the club’s modern history.

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