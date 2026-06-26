Is NVIDIA's Dominance at Risk: Why Tech Giants Are Creating Their Own Chips

NVIDIA has long held absolute leadership in the artificial intelligence and high-tech market. However, recent trends show that major technology corporations are tired of depending on a single supplier. Now, giants such as OpenAI, SpaceX, and Google have seriously embarked on developing their own specialized chips. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

As noted in TechCrunch's Equity podcast, this move does not mean completely cutting ties with NVIDIA, but rather diversifying risks. By having hardware tailored to their specific needs, companies aim not only to reduce costs but also to take product performance to a new level.

OpenAI and Broadcom Partnership

Recently, OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, announced that it is working on a specialized chip called Jalapeño in collaboration with Broadcom. This chip is designed to accelerate the inference process of AI models and optimize energy consumption. This step allows OpenAI to significantly reduce infrastructure costs for products like ChatGPT.

The strategy of creating one's own chips is not new. For example, the whole world saw how much efficiency Apple achieved by abandoning Intel processors and switching to its own M-series chips. We may now see similar success in the fields of AI and space technology.

Industry Changes and SpaceX Strategy

Elon Musk's SpaceX is not staying out of this race either. Ultra-precise and durable hardware is required for spacecraft and satellites. Instead of using off-the-shelf solutions, designing its own chips is a guarantee of technological independence and security for SpaceX.

This trend is a serious signal for NVIDIA. Although the company currently offers the most powerful GPU, the customers' pursuit of "personalized solutions" could shift the market balance. According to experts, in the future, narrow-specialized semiconductors for specific tasks will be more valued than general-purpose chips.

In conclusion, the tech world is moving away from the "single supplier" model. This not only intensifies competition but also creates the foundation for new innovative leaps in AI and cloud computing. This process is also important for users in Uzbekistan, as the increase in device efficiency and the decrease in service costs are directly linked to these changes in the global chip market.