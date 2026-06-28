Instagram allows users to personally manage the recommendation algorithm

The Instagram social network is working on making the system for filtering content based on user interests more transparent and manageable. According to a recent announcement by platform head Adam Mosseri, new ways to configure the "Your Algorithm" feature will soon appear in the app. This update will allow users to independently determine which topics they want to see more or less of in their feeds. Techcrunch.com reports this.

Instagram first introduced this feature last year, but it is now planned to be integrated into all main sections of the app. Adam Mosseri emphasized that the goal is to turn the algorithm from a mere row in the settings section into a central part of the user experience. This will strengthen human control over content suggested by AI.

New ways to manage the algorithm

Several interface solutions are currently being tested. For example, when a user pulls down the page in the main Feed, a special menu will open, allowing them to edit their interests. Similar capabilities are planned for the Reels section: by swiping a video up, the user can express their preferences or use special buttons under each video to give commands like "show similar content" or "don't show."

This move by Instagram management is expected to be a response to long-standing user complaints. Many users have been dissatisfied that the algorithm shows too many videos from unknown accounts they are not subscribed to. In the most popular comments on Mosseri's post, people are still pushing for the demand: "we only want to see posts from people we follow."

According to ixbt.com, some of these features are currently being tested among a limited group of users. While some functions may be released to the public in the coming months, others may fail the testing process and be canceled entirely. This is part of Instagram's strategy to keep users on the platform longer by delivering only acceptable content.

This update is also of great importance for Instagram users in Uzbekistan. The local audience often complains about random content in the Reels section that sometimes does not align with cultural values. With the new feature, users will be able to filter their digital environment and keep only useful or entertaining topics.

In conclusion, Instagram is trying to restore trust in the platform by handing control over algorithms to the user. If these tests are successful, the balance between AI and human will in shaping social network feeds will reach a new level in the near future.