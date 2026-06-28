Belkin Introduces Powerful Docking Station with Thunderbolt 5 Interface

In the world of modern technology, data transfer speeds and device connectivity are reaching a new level. The popular brand Belkin has unveiled its latest development — the 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock. This docking station is attracting the attention of professionals not only for its number of ports but also for its record-breaking data transfer speeds and support for multiple high-resolution monitors. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new device is based on the Thunderbolt 5 interface, providing users with data transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps. If multiple displays are connected to the system, the device has the ability to automatically increase bandwidth up to 120 Gbps. This creates unprecedented convenience for graphic designers, video editors, and gamers.

Displays and Image Quality

The Belkin docking station offers extensive capabilities for image transmission. The device is equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing the connection of a single monitor in 8K (60 Hz) or 4K (240 Hz) format. Users of compatible computers running Windows can use three 4K monitors simultaneously with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

There is also news for Apple product users. New Mac computers equipped with M4 and M5 chips will be able to connect to multiple external displays via this docking station. However, older models with M1, M2, and M3 chips can only work with a limited number of monitors due to hardware-level restrictions.

Power and Connectivity Options

Another important aspect of the device is its power delivery capability. The docking station can provide up to 140 W of power to laptops via the USB Power Delivery standard. The package includes a 180 W power adapter and a one-meter Thunderbolt 5 cable. Among the total of 14 ports are the following:

Two USB-C 3.2 ports (with 30 W and 7.5 W charging);

One USB-A 3.2 at 10 Gbps;

Two USB-A 3.0 at 5 Gbps;

A 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connector;

UHS-II SD 4.0 and microSD 4.0 card readers (speeds up to 312 MB/s).

The device, featuring an aluminum chassis, weighs 510 grams. It is equipped with a special cooling system to ensure long-term operation without overheating. Additionally, there is a Kensington slot for security and an LED indicator showing the operating status.

The new docking station is backward compatible with Thunderbolt 4, USB4, and standard USB-C devices, although its full capabilities cannot be utilized in such cases. It is worth noting that laptops and monitors with Thunderbolt 3 technology will not work with this device. The Belkin 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock is currently priced at approximately 338 USD.