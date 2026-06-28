Lionel Messi Sets Another Record: Argentina Defeats Jordan

·119·Sport
Lionel Messi Sets Another Record: Argentina Defeats Jordan

The Argentina national team played against Jordan in the final round of the World Cup group stage and won 3-1. This match not only solidified the team's leadership in the group but also became memorable for another historical achievement by Lionel Messi. The legendary forward became the first player in the tournament's history to score in seven consecutive matches. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Lionel Scaloni's pupils started the game with an expected strong advantage. Having taken control of the ball from the first minutes, the "Albiceleste" opened the scoring as early as the 14th minute. Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso skillfully executed a free kick to find the back of the net. This goal once again proved that Argentina's attacking potential does not depend solely on Messi.

In the 31st minute of the match, Argentina further increased their lead. Following a corner kick, a foul was committed inside the opponent's penalty area, and the referee awarded a penalty. Lautaro Martínez stepped up to the spot and calmly made the score 2-0. The first half was completely under the control of the South American representatives.

Jordan's Resistance and Messi's Response

In the second half, the Jordan national team showed unexpected activity. Mousa Tamari, coming on from the bench, managed to reduce the deficit by exploiting a gap in the Argentine defense. This goal brought a certain tension to the game, prompting Lionel Scaloni to decide to use Lionel Messi from the substitute bench.

Messi, entering the pitch in the 60th minute, provided the long-awaited result. In his traditional style, he accurately targeted the lower corner of the opponent's goal from a free kick. According to Goal.com, with this goal, Argentina became the first team since Japan in 2010 to score two free-kick goals in a single match.

Having finished the group stage with a 100% record, Argentina will now face the Cape Verde national team in the play-off stage. Ahead of this match to be held in Miami, fans are pleased that the team's main forwards and midfielders are in good sporting form.

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