OnePlus introduces affordable N6 smartphone with 8000 mAh battery

OnePlus, known in the smartphone market for its high-performance devices, has debuted the brand new N series in India. The first representative of this line, the OnePlus N6, is attracting attention with its record battery capacity and affordable price. The main highlight of the device is its 8000 mAh battery, which ensures long-term autonomy. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone supports SuperVOOC fast charging technology with 45 W power. It also features 5 W reverse wired charging, which serves to charge other small gadgets. OnePlus engineers have also implemented a "bypass charging" function — this technology bypasses the battery during gaming and delivers current directly to the motherboard, significantly reducing device overheating.

Seven-year service life and technical specifications

According to the manufacturer, the OnePlus N6 battery is designed for over 1600 charging cycles. This means that even with active use for seven years, the battery will retain more than 80 percent of its original capacity. Such a durability indicator is rarely found even in expensive flagships.

The device's hardware is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max processor. Customers are offered versions with 4 or 6 GB of RAM, while the internal storage is 128 GB across all modifications. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch IPS screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, although the resolution is limited to HD+.

Regarding camera capabilities, the OnePlus N6 has a 50 megapixel main sensor and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor on the rear panel. The front panel features an 8 megapixel selfie camera. The device runs on the OxygenOS 16 operating system based on Android 16. The company promises users two major Android system updates and security patches for three years.

The price of the smartphone is quite attractive relative to its features. The 4/128 GB model will go on sale for around 245 dollars, and the 6/128 GB version for around 265 dollars. The device is 8.8 mm thick and weighs 208 grams. Official sales in India are expected to start on July 4, and it is possible that the model will later enter other regional markets.