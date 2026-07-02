Elon Musk Wants a Tiny Mammoth: Genetic Engineering Miracle May Become Reality

·60·Technology
Elon Musk Wants a Tiny Mammoth: Genetic Engineering Miracle May Become Reality

One of the world's richest people, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has announced his next unconventional desire. The billionaire is now interested not only in conquering Mars or AI, but also in projects to revive extinct ancient animals. According to Musk, he dreams of buying a tiny woolly mammoth as a pet. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

During a discussion at the Abundance360 summit, the entrepreneur expressed great enthusiasm for this idea. In a conversation with host Peter Diamandis, Musk noted: “Yes, I think it would be amazing to have a small-scale woolly mammoth as a pet. It would undoubtedly be a fascinating event.” According to ixbt.com, serious work is already underway to realize this project.

Colossal Biosciences and the "de-extinction" process

Musk's dream is not just a fantasy but has a clear scientific basis. Currently, the US biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences is actively working on restoring extinct species, known as "de-extinction." Founded in 2021 by Ben Lamm and famous geneticist George Church, this startup is currently valued at 10.2 billion dollars.

Company specialists aim to give Asian elephants the characteristics of ancient mammoths by editing their DNA. This process includes the following steps:

  • Identifying and editing more than 20 genes unique to mammoths;
  • Creating a thick layer of wool to ensure the animal's cold resistance;
  • Restoring curved tusks (ivory) and a characteristic body structure;
  • Bringing hybrid offspring into the world through an IVF (in vitro fertilization) program.
According to scientists' calculations, the first hybrid mammoth calves are expected to be born by 2028. Although the main goal of the project is to preserve biodiversity on Earth and restore the ecosystem, creating a "mini-version" for clients like Musk is not technologically impossible.

Future pets and ethical issues

Elon Musk's desire has sparked heated discussions on social networks and in scientific circles. If Colossal Biosciences succeeds, it will revolutionize genetic engineering. This news is also interesting for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as genetic editing could open new horizons in agriculture and medicine in the future.

However, many experts are concerned about the ethical aspects of reviving extinct animals "just for fun." Nevertheless, it is clear that Elon Musk's support and funding from high-tech startups will accelerate research in this field. Perhaps in the coming decade, seeing ancient ice age animals in the yards of billionaires will become a common occurrence.

Elon MuskMammothTechnologyGeneticColossal Biosciences
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