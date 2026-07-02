SpaceX Hits Major Milestone in Space Industry: 1,000th Merlin 1D Engine Produced

·30·Technology
SpaceX Hits Major Milestone in Space Industry: 1,000th Merlin 1D Engine Produced

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has completed the production of the 1,000th Merlin 1D engine designed for its successful Falcon 9 rockets. This anniversary engine has successfully passed all necessary acceptance tests and is ready for flight. This event is significant not only in terms of production volume but also as the evolution of one of the most reliable technologies in the history of modern astronautics. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to official information provided by SpaceX, the assembly of the 1,000th engine was solemnly celebrated by employees of the company's production and testing departments. Merlin 1D engines are used in the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, with nine such units firing during each flight. It is precisely these engines that have allowed the company to significantly reduce the cost of transporting cargo into space.

Advantages of Reusability

Company engineers emphasize that the high reliability of Merlin 1D engines stems from their design for reusability. After Falcon 9 stages return to Earth, specialists meticulously analyze the condition of each engine. Based on data obtained in real flight conditions, small changes and improvements are constantly introduced to the design.

Interestingly, although Falcon 9 has carried out over 600 missions to date, the number of engines produced is much lower than expected. If SpaceX had used expendable rockets, thousands of engines would have had to be produced for this number of flights. Reusability technology, while saving resources, allows for the practical proof of each engine's durability.

The Merlin 1D is considered one of the most efficient and reliable rocket engines in the world today. Its uniqueness lies in its ability to generate a very high thrust-to-weight ratio, which increases the rocket's payload capacity. According to ixbt.com, each new series of this engine is characterized by more stable operation than the previous one.

This news is also noteworthy for space enthusiasts and technology fans in Uzbekistan. The success of private companies like SpaceX shows that space exploration is no longer just a state monopoly, but an integral part of high-tech business. The mass production of engines like the Merlin 1D will serve as the primary foundation for future flights to Mars and the expansion of satellite networks.

SpaceXFalcon 9Merlin 1DTechnologySpace
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