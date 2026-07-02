WC-2026: Five Round of 16 Pairings Confirmed

·83·Sport
WC-2026: Five Round of 16 Pairings Confirmed

The decisive matches of the 2026 World Cup are heating up. Following the USA national team's victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, another pairing for the Round of 16 has been determined.

Currently, five of the eight matchups in the Round of 16 are known.

USA convincingly defeated Bosnia

In the Round of 32 of WC-2026, the USA national team faced Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Americans won the match 2-0, securing their place in the next stage.

USA's next opponent is Belgium

In the Round of 16, the USA, one of the tournament hosts, will face the Belgium national team.

Due to the attacking style and star-studded lineups of both teams, this clash is expected to be one of the most exciting matches of the stage.

Five pairings confirmed

The following teams have already been paired for the quarter-final spots:

  • France vs Paraguay;

  • Canada vs Morocco;

  • USA vs Belgium;

  • Mexico vs England;

  • Norway vs Brazil.

The remaining three pairings will be determined after the next Round of 32 matches.

High-intensity clashes await fans

The Round of 16 will feature several intriguing matchups.

England will face co-host Mexico, while Brazil will be tested by Norway. Morocco will take on Canada in the next stage.

France will compete against Paraguay for a spot in the quarter-finals.

When will the Round of 16 take place?

The Round of 16 matches of WC-2026 will be held from July 4 to July 7.

Stage

Date

Round of 16

July 4–7

Final

July 19

The new world champion of the tournament will be determined in the final match on July 19.

As the pairings continue to take shape, the most exciting part of WC-2026 is just beginning.

USABelgiumFranceBrazil
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