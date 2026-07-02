Indian Billionaire Invests $30 Million to Create a Microsoft Office Competitor

·21·Technology
Indian Billionaire Invests $30 Million to Create a Microsoft Office Competitor

Prominent Indian entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia has invested $30 million of his own capital to create a new generation of AI-powered enterprise software. His new project, called Neo, aims to become a viable alternative to giants like Microsoft Office and Google Workspace. Turakhia views this investment as a major bet on fundamentally transforming workflows in the era of AI. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The core idea behind the Neo project is that simply enriching software created before the advent of AI with chat-bots is not enough. The entrepreneur believes that enterprise software must be redesigned from the ground up based specifically on AI capabilities. In an interview with TechCrunch, Turakhia compared this situation to a technological revolution.

"If you want to build an iPhone, you cannot take Nokia parts and somehow turn them into an iPhone," says the 46-year-old billionaire. According to him, companies like Microsoft and Google face structural disadvantages when adding AI to their legacy systems because their architecture is not adapted for it.

Capabilities and advantages of the Neo project

The Neo platform, which began internal testing in April of this year, integrates project management, document handling, file storage, and AI into a single ecosystem. Here, AI is not just an assistant, but an active participant in daily tasks. An important aspect of the system is that it is model-agnostic.

This allows enterprises to switch freely between different AI models (e.g., products from OpenAI or Anthropic) without being limited to a single provider. As with his successful projects like Directi, Radix, and Zeta, Turakhia is initially funding Neo with his own capital and plans to attract external investors later.

Fierce market competition

Currently, the corporate AI market has become one of the most competitive sectors in the tech world. Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce are rapidly integrating AI into their products. At the same time, startups like Notion and Superhuman have joined the race to reshape business processes. However, Turakhia is confident that there is enough room for everyone in this market.

The entrepreneur emphasizes that the enterprise software market has never operated on a "winner-takes-all" principle. "Even if we can capture just 2% to 5% of the global market, that would be a bigger result than all the companies I have built so far," he added.

Given the growing demand for corporate management systems in the Uzbekistan market, flexible and AI-based platforms like Neo could become an interesting solution for local companies in the future. For now, the project is in its early stages of development, but the experienced entrepreneur and significant capital behind it indicate its promising potential.

NeoMicrosoft OfficeArtificial IntelligenceStartupTechnology
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