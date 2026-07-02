Pap Geye Sets Strict Condition for Senegal National Team

Senegal's 27-year-old midfielder Pap Geye made a sharp statement about his future following a heavy defeat at the 2026 World Cup.

The player openly stated that he will not return to the national team if the current coaching staff remains unchanged.

"I will not return to the national team"

Pap Geye did not hide his dissatisfaction with the coaching staff after Senegal's participation in the World Cup ended.

"As long as this coaching staff stays, I will not return to the national team," the player said.

His words may intensify discussions about serious internal problems within Senegalese football.

Senegal squandered a guaranteed victory

Led by Pap Thiaw, Senegal took the field against Belgium in the 1/16 finals of the 2026 World Cup.

The African representatives were leading 2-0 until the 86th minute of the match. However, the team failed to maintain the lead.

The Belgians equalized, taking the match into extra time.

The decisive goal was scored in the 120+5 minute

The most painful moment for Senegal occurred in the final seconds of extra time.

In the 120+5 minute, Belgium scored the decisive goal from a penalty, knocking Senegal out of the tournament.

Thus, despite a 2-0 lead, Senegal missed out on a spot in the round of 16.

How long has Pap Thiaw been managing the team?

45-year-old Pap Thiaw has been serving as the head coach of the Senegal national team since March 2025.

Under his leadership, the Senegalese reached the final of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, criticism of the coaching staff is expected to intensify after the heavy defeat at the World Cup.

Will conflict erupt in the Senegal national team?

Pap Geye's statement has raised serious questions for the national team management.

Now, the Senegalese Football Federation may have to resolve the situation between the player and the coaching staff or make important personnel decisions.

The painful defeat at the World Cup ended not only with an exit from the tournament but also with internal tension within the team.