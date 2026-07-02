Martines speaks on Ronaldo's 'last dance'

Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martines spoke about his team's preparation and the opponent's strengths ahead of the crucial World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash against Croatia.

Emphasizing his full confidence in his players, the specialist stated that the most important part of the World Cup for Portugal is only just beginning.

I have full confidence in my players

According to Martines, the main strength of the Portugal national team lies in their determination to move toward their goal.

Our team's strength is in our pursuit of the goal. I have full confidence in my players, he said.

The head coach noted that the three group stage matches provided the team with important lessons. Despite difficult situations, the players showed resilience and dedication.

The World Cup is just beginning for us

Martines emphasized that while winning at a high level is important, avoiding defeat is also of great significance.

It was very important that we didn't lose to Colombia. For us, the 2026 World Cup is just beginning, the specialist said.

Now the cost of every mistake is very high. Because in the knockout stage, the losing team leaves the tournament.

What is Croatia's main strength?

The Portugal head coach described Croatia as a technically strong team that prefers ball possession.

Croatia is Croatia, as always. They love to control the ball and have players in their squad who can seriously influence the game, Martines said.

He also noted that Croatia initially used high pressing in their match against England, later switching to a pragmatic style.

Ball possession will be decisive

According to Martines, ball possession will become one of the key factors in the match.

There will be no surprises, as the teams know each other well, he said.

Therefore, tactical discipline, the battle in the midfield, and efficient use of opportunities will be of great importance in the clash.

Ronaldo and Modric — two great legends

Martines also spoke separately about Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

They are true legends. It is very important to have such role models in football, the coach said.

The Portugal head coach expressed hope that Ronaldo's journey with the national team is not yet over.

We hope that this will not be Ronaldo's last dance with the national team, Martines said.

When is the match?

The Portugal vs Croatia match as part of the World Cup 2026 round of 16 will take place on July 3.

The match will start at 04:00 Tashkent time.

Information Details Stage World Cup 2026, Round of 16 Match Portugal vs Croatia Date July 3 Start time 04:00 Time zone Tashkent time

The clash between two experienced teams led by Ronaldo and Modric is expected to be one of the most interesting matches of the knockout stage.