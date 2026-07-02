Earth's "Vital Signs" are Deteriorating: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe

A new study conducted by scientists at Oregon State University shows that Earth's "vital signs" are deteriorating at an alarming rate. Because global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are insufficient, climate stability is unraveling. Experts believe that if the current economic model remains unchanged, the number of extreme natural events will increase further. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

The authors of the study emphasize that while human-induced climate change represents a short period in Earth's history, its consequences are far more long-term and systemic than society imagined. Although the concept of the "greenhouse effect" was formed as early as the beginning of the 19th century, it was only in the 1980s that record global temperature increases and melting glaciers brought the climate problem to the forefront.

Extreme Events and Record Heat

according to ixbt.com, natural disasters and climate anomalies have increased significantly worldwide since 2019. Examples include large-scale floods, forest fires, anomalous heatwaves, and severe storms. Over the last two years, the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere has reached the highest level in observation history.

Scientists are paying particular attention to the state of the Amazon rainforests and coral reefs as key indicators of the planet's health. Currently, the sharp reduction of forests in the Amazon region continues, while ocean acidification is causing the decline of coral ecosystems. These processes are striking not only regional but global ecological balance.

Necessity of Structural Changes

According to study co-author Philip Daffin, if the decarbonization of the economy and large-scale investments in climate solutions are not accelerated, a "point of no return" for a number of ecosystems will approach. Even the global restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic failed to stably reduce greenhouse gas concentrations, proving how deep and systemic the problem is.

To rectify the situation, scientists propose the following measures:

Rapidly abandoning fossil fuels;

Implementing strict measures to regulate carbon emissions;

Funding projects aimed at restoring natural ecosystems;

Fundamentally updating energy and industrial infrastructure.

The article notes that the purpose of these conclusions is not to cause panic, but to identify long-term trends. Historically, climate warnings have sounded for decades, but real systemic changes are lagging far behind the speed of accumulating climate risks. If the current "business as usual" trajectory does not change, Earth's vital systems will create even harsher conditions for human habitation.