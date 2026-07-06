Yandex Go adds support for managing Troika transport cards

The Yandex Go team continues to expand its ecosystem of services. This time, the company has introduced a specially designed version of the Troika card, an integral part of the Moscow transport system. Users can now link this transport card directly to the Yandex Go mobile app and remotely monitor its balance. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The introduction of the new feature creates significant convenience for passengers. In particular, it is now possible to view the current balance on the card via the "Transport" section of the app. To do this, the user simply needs to enter the 10-digit card number into the system. According to ixbt.com, this integration allows not only for balance checks but also for instant account top-ups.

Payment system and tariff management

The process of topping up the card balance is carried out using any bank card linked to the Yandex Go profile. Once the payment is made, the funds must be activated on the physical card by tapping it against a metro turnstile or a validator on surface transport. This method eliminates the need to wait in lines at ticket offices.

It is also possible to purchase various long-term travel passes through the app. Users can now choose subscriptions ranging from one day to one year based on current tariffs. This is a cost-effective solution for those who use public transport regularly.

Future plans and digitalization

Yandex Go does not intend to stop at just one card. In the near future, there are plans to add a feature to link multiple Troika cards to a single user account. This will be especially useful for those who want to manage the transport expenses of family members from one place.

Furthermore, the company is working on moving away from plastic carriers entirely. There are plans to launch a virtual transport card in the future. With this technology, passengers will be able to pay for fares using only their smartphones, without needing a plastic card. Currently, specially designed Troika cards can be purchased via Yandex Museum and Yandex Market.

Similar digital solutions are actively developing in the Uzbekistan market through the ATTO system. This innovation in the Russian market proves once again that integrating transport services into unified super-apps is a global trend. It is possible that such conveniences will be implemented in Yandex services in other regions in the future.