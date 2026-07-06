Follow the Portugal vs Spain match live with us

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Follow the Portugal vs Spain match live with us

The World Cup Round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain Zamin.uz can be followed via live text commentary on the website.

The match kicks off on July 7 at 00:00. During the game, goals, dangerous attacks, substitutions, yellow and red cards, as well as referee decisions will be covered in real-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and João Félix will take the pitch for Portugal. Spain will rely on Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Dani Olmo, and Rodri.

Fans who are unable to watch the match live can follow the game details minute-by-minute on Zamin.uz website.

Live reportLIVE
7
João Cancelo (Portugal) shot from outside the box, but the ball went just over the bar.
6
Excellent control and passing from Spain. They are increasing possession and trying to break down the opponent's defense and strike on quick counter-attacks.
3
Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) had a great chance to open the scoring. He drove towards goal and fired a low shot from distance, but Diogo Costa was ready and saved it.
2
The referee blew the whistle for a rough challenge by Lamine Yamal (Spain).
1
The first half has started.
23:59
Spain kicks off.
23:32
Anthony Taylor will officiate today's match.
23:31
You can check the starting lineups of both teams in the match details.
23:31
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to our live text commentary, where we will provide real-time updates on all the action.
PortugalSpainCristiano RonaldoLamine YamalZamin.uzLive Text Commentary
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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