Follow the Portugal vs Spain match live with us

The World Cup Round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain Zamin.uz can be followed via live text commentary on the website.

The match kicks off on July 7 at 00:00. During the game, goals, dangerous attacks, substitutions, yellow and red cards, as well as referee decisions will be covered in real-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and João Félix will take the pitch for Portugal. Spain will rely on Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Dani Olmo, and Rodri.

Fans who are unable to watch the match live can follow the game details minute-by-minute on Zamin.uz website.