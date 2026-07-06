Portugal and Spain announce starting lineups for the Round of 16

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Portugal and Spain announce starting lineups for the Round of 16

Portugal and Spain will face each other in the World Cup Round of 16. The match kicks off on July 7 at 00:00. Both teams have opted for a 4-2-3-1 tactical formation. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Portuguese attack, while Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Mikel Oyarzabal are in the starting XI for Spain.

Diogo Costa will guard the Portuguese goal. The defensive line consists of Nuno Mendes, Renato Veiga, Rúben Dias, and João Cancelo.

João Neves and Pedro Neto have been entrusted with the midfield duties. Ahead of them, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, and João Félix will operate. Cristiano Ronaldo starts as the central striker.

For Spain, goalkeeper Unai Simón is in the starting lineup. The defense is composed of Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella.

Rodri and Álex Baena will operate in the center of the pitch. Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Dani Olmo will organize the attacks. Mikel Oyarzabal plays in the forward line.

Starting lineups

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Nuno Mendes, Renato Veiga, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, João Neves, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain: Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Álex Baena, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal.

PortugalSpainCristiano RonaldoLamine YamalBruno FernandesPedri
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