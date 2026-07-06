Phone Revolution: 4 New AI-Powered Devices from Nokia!

Did you think that in an era where smartphones have taken over the world, button phones had become a thing of the past? Not at all! HMD, the company producing phones under the beloved Nokia brand, has surprised everyone by introducing four new button models at once: Nokia 200 4G, Nokia 210 4G, Nokia 215 4G (2nd Edition) and Nokia 235 4G (2nd Edition).

The most interesting part is that these are not just simple "flashlight" phones. They have a real artificial intelligence (AI) assistant built-in!

Artificial Intelligence on a button phone? Yes, it's true!

The main feature of the new models is a special dedicated button on the keyboard that activates the AI assistant. This voice assistant can easily perform the following simple and useful commands:

Turning on the flashlight and opening the camera;

Setting alarms and important reminders;

Calling a required contact;

Answering simple questions you are interested in.

Important information: HMD is providing this AI service absolutely free for the first 180 days (half a year). After this trial period ends, a paid subscription will be required to use the AI assistant.

What is the difference between the models? (Comparison)

The four new models differ from each other in screen size and camera quality. For convenience, let's compare them in a table:

Model Name Screen Size Camera Module Nokia 200 4G 2.4 inches VGA or 2 MP depending on the model Nokia 210 4G 2.4 inches VGA or 2 MP depending on the model Nokia 215 4G (2nd Edition) 2.8 inches VGA or 2 MP depending on the model Nokia 235 4G (2nd Edition) 2.8 inches VGA or 2 MP depending on the model

Modern Capabilities and Traditional Quality

Although the new devices have a classic look, their internal capabilities have been significantly modernized. All four models have the following common conveniences:

4G Network: Ensures high-quality and fast communication.

USB Type-C Port: No more searching for old chargers; modern cables will work.

S30+ Operating System: Ensures the phones operate quickly and without freezing.

Xpress Chat Service: Allows making video calls and sending voice messages.

Long-lasting Battery and Radio: The phones hold their charge for a very long time. Additionally, a traditional FM radio is available (with the exception of the Nokia 200 4G model, which does not have a radio).

Who are these phones for?

Integrating artificial intelligence into button phones has been one of HMD's most unusual and interesting decisions recently. According to the company, these new functions make phone usage more convenient and pleasant for users who do not feel the need for large and complex smartphones but do not want to fall behind on modern digital capabilities.